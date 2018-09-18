BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal car crash on Windsor Mill Road. The incident happened Monday just after 5:00 p.m.

Police say a 2009 Toyota Corolla crossed over the double yellow line of the roadway when it struck a 2005 Chevrolet Impala traveling in the opposite direction.

The driver of the Toyota and two passengers were taken to local hospitals for treatment. The driver of the Chevrolet was also taken to the hospital.

One of the passengers in the Toyota was pronounced dead at 11:20 p.m. He has been identified as Ronald Gross, 81.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

