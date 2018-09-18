DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Tavon Powell, the man suspected in the double fatal shootings of 26-year-old Gabrielle Paugh and 34-year-old Aaron Wearins in Dundalk on Aug. 27 was arrested in Louisiana Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service found Powell, 37, in Kenner, Louisiana, just outside New Orleans.

Police Investigating Double Shooting In Dundalk, Woman Killed

Police said the double shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the unit block of Wise Ave.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department will go to Louisiana to determine how Powell escaped there.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook