Filed Under:Dundalk

DUNDALK, Md. (WJZ) — Tavon Powell, the man suspected in the double fatal shootings of 26-year-old Gabrielle Paugh and 34-year-old  Aaron Wearins in Dundalk on Aug. 27 was arrested in Louisiana Tuesday morning.

The U.S. Marshals Service found Powell, 37, in Kenner, Louisiana, just outside New Orleans.

tavonpowelledt Captured: Man Wanted In Deadly Dundalk Shooting Arrested In Louisiana

Police Investigating Double Shooting In Dundalk, Woman Killed

Police said the double shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. in the unit block of Wise Ave.

Detectives from the Baltimore County Police Department will go to Louisiana to determine how Powell escaped there.

