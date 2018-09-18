TRACKING FLORENCEFlorence Brings Heavy Rains To The Northeast
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Maryland doctor charged with conspiring to commit bank fraud and making false statements on loan applications has agreed to enter a guilty plea.

A federal judge on Tuesday scheduled an Oct. 25 change of plea hearing for 46-year-old Zahid Aslam of Elkton, Maryland.

Aslam is an OB-GYN who also had medical practices in Delaware, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. Prosecutors say he entered into an illegal scheme with Tae Kim, who worked as a loan officer at Citibank and WSFS, and recruited two associates to apply for loans for which Aslam knew he would not qualify.

Kim is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a Delaware charge of conspiracy to commit bank fraud and a Maryland charge of attempted bank fraud.

Aslam has surrendered his Maryland medical license.

