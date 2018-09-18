JESSUP, Md. (WJZ) — One of the Baltimore Ravens’ most beloved players is spreading a little love himself. Ed Reed is part of the teams’ “Passing It Forward” program and spent time at Maryland’s State Police Waterloo Barracks.

“We’re coming here to show some love to our first responders,” said Reed, “people who do so much. We’ve teamed up with Verizon and the Ravens, and we’re here to say hello and shake some hands.”

Reed had a chance to tour the barracks and meet Muddy, a four-year-old chocolate lab that is a part of the Maryland State Police K9 unit. Muddy is an explosive detection dog that was purchased for the barracks, by the Ravens.

Some people, like Howard County resident, Christina Phillips, had a chance to get an autograph or picture with Reed.

“We watch the Ravens every Sunday on the TV,” said Philips. “We watched Ed Reed for years and never thought we’d get a chance to meet him. So it’s pretty amazing we’re here to see him in person.”

As a part of his visit, Reed and the Ravens brought donuts, bagels, and coffee from Dunkin’ Donuts for the state police.

“I have a lot of respect for our first responders,” said Reed. “These are the people that are obviously going to get there first, and be the ones to save a life.”

Ed Reed played 12 seasons in the NFL, playing most of his career with the Ravens.

He led the league three times in interceptions and in 2004 was named the NFL defensive player of the year and is also in the Baltimore Ravens’ Ring of Honor.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook