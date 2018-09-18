BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A trend among high school students and even younger has the FDA’s full attention.

E-cigarettes.

“I’m deeply disturbed by what I see in an epidemic of nicotine use among teenagers,” said Scott Gottlieb, FDA commissioner.

Food and drug commissioner Gottlieb is now putting pressure on five leading manufactures of E-cigarettes, telling them they have 60 days to submit plans on how they plan to keep their products out of teens’ hand or face in a potential ban on flavored products.

“Industry must step up this problem,” Gottlieb said.

Sinai Hospital Vice Chair of Pediatrics Dr. Scott Krugman said it’s a smart strategy.

“Most smokers start before the age of 18. If that’s the case they want to market to that age group. So, what they’ve been doing with e-cigarettes is using special flavors, cool little styles that make it look like they are flash drives or something that can be sneaky,” Krugman said.

One of the most popular products is the juul, e-cigarette.

The FDA has already been keeping close tabs on the company’s advertising that featured young people in groups.

In an interview with CBS News earlier this year, a Juul executive responded to ad concerns.

“I will take the criticism that we should have known. I will take that criticism. But we know now. We’re working very hard. And we’re committed,” said executive Ashley Gould.

Still, those advocating to keep kids tobacco-free feel that the threat of a ban on fun-flavored products isn’t enough.

“FDA announcement has the potential to be a dramatic sea change but only if the FDA itself now follow this up with mandatory rules to require tobacco companies to fundamentally change how they’re operating,” said Matt Myers, Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.

