Filed Under:Flash flood watch, Hurricane Florence, Maryland Weather

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hurricane Florence has been downgraded to a Tropical Depression, but now it’s hitting Maryland with a lot of rain.

A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Anne Arundel County, Carroll County, Central and Southeast Howard County, Central and Southeast Montgomery County, Frederick County, Northern Baltimore, Northwest Harford County, Northwest Howard County, Northwest Montgomery County, Prince George’s County, Southeast Harford County, and Southern Baltimore are in the affected areas.

WJZ’s Marty Bass says it will continue to rain throughout the day Tuesday.

Several roads are closed due to flooding. Eastbound MD Route 43 in Baltimore County was closed after mud and sand covered the road due to a flash flood.

