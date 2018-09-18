TRACKING FLORENCEFlorence Brings Heavy Rains To The Northeast

MARYLAND (WJZ) — Flood warnings have been issued until 11:45 p.m., Tuesday night for:

  • Baltimore City
  • North central Anne Arundel County
  • East central Howard County
  • South central Baltimore County

Stream gauges indicate flooding is occurring on the Patapsco River at Elkridge. Other streams in the area may also be experiencing flooding.

Some locations that may experience flooding include:

  • Elkridge
  • Catonsville
  • Arbutus
  • Brooklyn Park
  • Pumphrey
  • Ilchester
  • Linthicum
  • Lansdowne
  • Halethorpe
  • Linthicum Heights

