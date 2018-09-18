Comments
MARYLAND (WJZ) — Flood warnings have been issued until 11:45 p.m., Tuesday night for:
- Baltimore City
- North central Anne Arundel County
- East central Howard County
- South central Baltimore County
Stream gauges indicate flooding is occurring on the Patapsco River at Elkridge. Other streams in the area may also be experiencing flooding.
Some locations that may experience flooding include:
- Elkridge
- Catonsville
- Arbutus
- Brooklyn Park
- Pumphrey
- Ilchester
- Linthicum
- Lansdowne
- Halethorpe
- Linthicum Heights
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook