MARYLAND (WJZ) — Flood warnings have been issued until 11:45 p.m., Tuesday night for:

Baltimore City

North central Anne Arundel County

East central Howard County

South central Baltimore County

Stream gauges indicate flooding is occurring on the Patapsco River at Elkridge. Other streams in the area may also be experiencing flooding.

Some locations that may experience flooding include:

Elkridge

Catonsville

Arbutus

Brooklyn Park

Pumphrey

Ilchester

Linthicum

Lansdowne

Halethorpe

Linthicum Heights

