FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Frederick County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a 17-year-old boy who was last seen Monday morning.

Jackson Fraser Shipley was last seen Monday morning at Urbana High School, where he is a student.

He withdrew $400 cash, took his home computer, toothbrush and some clothes.

His phone has been turned off since he was last seen.

Police said he does not have any associates and this is out of character for him.

He is driving a black 2011 Toyota Corolla 4-door sedan.

0918car Urbana Teen Withdrew $400 Cash Before Going Missing Monday

Anyone with any information on where Shipley may be is asked to contact Detective Stephanie Kelley at 301-600-1046 or the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 301-600-4131.

