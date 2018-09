BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Heinz has a new condiment hitting store shelves, Mayochup.

It’s a pre-made blend of mayonnaise and ketchup. After half a million fans voted to introduce the condiment in April, Heinz is once again letting customers decide its fate.

People have until 11:59 p.m., Central Time to cast their vote for what city the condiment should come to first.

