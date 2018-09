SEVERN, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore County man is facing attempted murder charges after police said he shot and wounded a man in Anne Arundel County.

39-year-old Keith Brown is charged with attempted murder and several other counts after he allegedly shot a man Monday night in Severn, Md.

The victim was treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There is no official word on a motive at this time.

