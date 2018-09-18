TRACKING FLORENCEFlorence Leaves ‘Monumental Disaster’
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died Tuesday after he was stabbed Monday afternoon in East Baltimore.

According to Baltimore police, officers responded to the 1300 block of North Patterson Park Avenue for a report of a stabbing around 2:15 p.m.

There they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his torso.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in unstable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was stabbed in the 220 block of East Biddle Street, then he walked to Patterson Park Avenue where he collapsed.

He was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s