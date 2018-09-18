BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man has died Tuesday after he was stabbed Monday afternoon in East Baltimore.

According to Baltimore police, officers responded to the 1300 block of North Patterson Park Avenue for a report of a stabbing around 2:15 p.m.

There they found a man suffering from a stab wound to his torso.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was listed in unstable condition.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the man was stabbed in the 220 block of East Biddle Street, then he walked to Patterson Park Avenue where he collapsed.

He was pronounced dead on Tuesday.

Homicide Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

