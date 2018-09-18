MARYLAND (WJZ) — Maryland has seen a little bit of everything over the past few days from heavy rain, to whipping winds, to flooding and even a possible tornado.

The remnants of Florence were still being felt Tuesday afternoon, with bouts of heavy rain Maryland can’t seem to shake.

“I’ve had enough. Absolutely. Let’s get to fall. Fall would be nice,” said Eva Farrell of Baltimore.

Officials believe it was a tornado that ripped through the Fair Hill State Park in Cecil County, destroying parts of a barn and damaging the adjacent fairgrounds.

“The fact that we didn’t have any injuries and all horses and people on site were safe, that’s what really matters” said Rachel Temby, Fair Hill Natural Resources Management Area.

In Linthicum Heights, multiple roads remain flooded in parts and looked as if they could crumble at any minute, especially at Furnace Avenue along River Road.

Along Furnace Avenue in Elkridge, Howard County, two people had to be rescued from their car by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department due to rising waters. Fortunately, they were okay.

Despite what seems like a never-ending rain, those in the area know just how lucky they are to avoid the truth wrath of what Florence was packing.

“We need to count our blessings, yes we do. We need to pray for those in North Carolina, send help, whatever we can do because it could’ve been much worse for us. They got hit the hardest” said Vernon Higgs.

