HARFORD Co., Md. (WJZ) — Havre De Grace Police Department is looking for a 17-year-old girl who has been missing since the first week of September.

Elisabeth Marie Eaton is 5’1″, 125 lbs with hazel eyes and brown hair. She has a scar on her left shoulder blade, and two black flower tattoos on her right calf.

Police say they believe she may be in the area of Aberdeen, Md.

If you know her whereabouts please contact the Havre de Grace Police Department at 410-939-2121.

