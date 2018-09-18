BALTIMORE (Hoodline) — Cheeseburgers are among America’s most popular culinary offerings. And even though delicious cheeseburgers don’t need their own day of recognition, they have one. That’s right: National Cheeseburger Day is on September 18 — just around the corner.

In honor of National Cheeseburger Day, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top options for burgers around Baltimore, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the city’s best cheeseburger joints. There’s no better excuse to indulge.

1. Abbey Burger Bistro

PHOTO: KRISTIE L./YELP

Topping the list is Abbey Burger Bistro. It’s a sports bar serving up a huge list of domestic and imported beer alongside its menu of burgers. Located at 1041 Marshall St. in Federal Hill, this is the highest-rated spot for cheeseburgers in the city, boasting four stars out of 760 reviews on Yelp. It has another Baltimore outpost in Fells Point.

Try the signature Harry’s Bistro Burger with a sunny-side-up egg, cheddar cheese and applewood bacon on an English muffin. Or build your own from meats that include bison, lamb and angus beef, and cheeses from humble American to goat cheese and brie. Look for outdoor seating when the weather allows.

2. Wiley Gunters

PHOTO: WILEY GUNTERS/YELP

Next up is Wiley Gunters, situated at 823 E. Fort Ave. in Locust Point. It features a traditional cheeseburger with American cheese and bacon, along with options like the Aztec with cheddar, pico de gallo, avocado and spicy aioli, and the Smoke with smoked Gouda and sautéed mushrooms.

Enjoy your burger while watching the game on one of 12 TVs and perhaps enjoying one of dozens of available craft beers. With 4.5 stars out of 85 reviews on Yelp, Wiley Gunters has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Clark Burger

PHOTO: RICK F./YELP

Next, Fells Point’s Clark Burger, located at 415 S. Central Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving it 4.5 stars out of 79 reviews. It has a second location in Belvedere Square.

The house cheeseburger comes with sharp white cheddar and smoked bacon. And, while Clark Burger is locally owned, the maple leaf flag in the logo hints at the Canadian-inspired menu. That means it also serves poutine, the Quebecois side dish of french fries topped with gravy and cheese curds. Combine the two dishes with the Full Mountie burger, which includes a beef patty topped with poutine.

4. Mick O’Shea’s

Mick O’Shea’s is another strong option to celebrate the cheeseburger. The house burger comes with lettuce, tomato and onion on a brioche roll; you make the call on adding cheddar, Swiss, American, pepper jack, smoked Gouda, provolone or buttermilk blue cheese, and toppings like jalapeños, avocado and bacon. Yelpers give the downtown spot four stars out of 246 reviews. Head over to 328 N. Charles St. to see for yourself.

5. The Laughing Pint

PHOTO: EMILY T./YELP

Finally, over in Highlandtown, check out The Laughing Pint, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 73 reviews on Yelp. The spot for beer, wine and cocktails nonetheless has something of a diner feel. It features a largely locally sourced menu of french fries, mac and cheese, and a burger with two patties, lettuce, tomato, red onions, housemade sauce and a choice of havarti, cheddar, Gouda or blue cheese. Look for vegan versions of both the mac and cheese and the burger, if that’s how you roll. You can find the bar at 3531 Gough St.