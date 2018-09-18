Ryan Mayer

The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday morning that the team will be hosting a National Federation of the Blind Night at Camden Yards against the Toronto Blue Jays tonight.

As part of the promotion, the Orioles jerseys will feature the team’s name and the players’ names printed in Braille lettering. The O’s will become the first professional American sports franchise to do so.

Tonight, in recognition of the 40th anniversary of the @NFB_voice moving their national headquarters to Baltimore, we’ll host National Federation of the Blind Night. #Orioles players and coaches will wear specially-designed jerseys with Braille lettering. #Birdland pic.twitter.com/XTJmjp6KoG — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) September 18, 2018

The first 15,000 fans at the game will receive a Braille alphabet card. As the team stated, the promotion is in honor of the 40th anniversary of the National Federation of the Blind moving their headquarters to Baltimore. In addition to wearing the jerseys during the game, the uniforms will be autographed, authenticated and then auctioned off to benefit the NFB afterwards.

The team says that they approached the NFB about the idea in July and they are hoping to raise awareness for the federation with this promotion.

“The idea of Braille lettering on the jerseys came about as a way in which to raise awareness for the NFB and the tremendous services they provide in Baltimore and throughout the country,” Bader said.

To bid on the jerseys, you can head to the auctions section of the team’s website here. First pitch for the game is set for 7:05 p.m. Eastern time.