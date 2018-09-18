BALTIMORE (AP) — The Orioles fell to the Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 Tuesday night, dropping their 108th game, a team record for losses since they arrived in Baltimore in 1954.

The 1988 Orioles, who opened the season 0-21, held the previous team record for losses with a 54-107 finish. The overall franchise record for defeats is 111, set by the 1939 St. Louis Browns — a mark this year’s team could still eclipse.

The Orioles led 4-2 in the seventh before a throwing error by third baseman Steve Wilkerson on a grounder by Teoscar Hernández allowed two runs to score. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. followed with a two-RBI single off reliever Paul Fry that that gave Toronto a 6-4 lead.

Dylan Bundy (8-15) started strong for the Orioles before being lifted with two outs in the seventh as the game unraveled. He was charged with five runs (two earned), seven hits and six strikeouts. Bundy did not allow a home run for the first time since June 23, a span of 13 consecutive starts.

Reliever Jake Petricka (3-1) pitched two scoreless innings. Tyler Clippard held the Orioles in the eighth, and Ken Giles earned his 23rd save.

Cedric Mullins led off the first inning with his fourth home run for Baltimore.

The Orioles extended the lead ito 4-0 off Aaron Sanchez in the fourth. Trey Mancini led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Breyvic Valera. Maninci was initially called out, but a review showed he touched the plate before catcher Reese McGuire applied the tag.

DJ Stewart followed with his first career single and Chris Davis scored on a throwing error by right fielder Billy McKinney. Stewart scored on a throwing error by Sanchez.

The Blue Jays got on the board in the fifth on an RBI single by Dwight Smith Jr. A fielder’s choice by Justin Smoak an inning later cut the margin to 4-2.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Orioles: RHP Alex Cobb (blister) threw off a mound, but there is no timetable for his return. RHP Andrew Cashner is making progress with his injured knee, but manager Buck Showalter was uncertain if he will be pitch again this season. “Obviously, they’re both going to be with us next year and that will take precedent, to make sure that it’s in the best interest of their health,” Showalter said. . Rookie RHP Luis Ortiz (hamstring) will not pitch over the final two weeks.

UP NEXT

Blue Jays: Marco Estrada (7-12, 5.75 ERA) wasn’t scheduled to pitch until Thursday, but he threw only 55 pitches in his last outing against the Yankees, allowing eight runs and six hits.

Orioles: With several pitchers sidelined with injuries, Showalter is still mulling his options for a starter.

