BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) —  Officers of the Mobile Metro Unit responded to reports of a person with a gun in the 1600 block of Bruce Street.

After investigating, the officers arrested 56-year-old Rodney Mickey and recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun.

Mickey was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility where he was criminally charged.

