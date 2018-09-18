BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Officers of the Mobile Metro Unit responded to reports of a person with a gun in the 1600 block of Bruce Street.

After investigating, the officers arrested 56-year-old Rodney Mickey and recovered a loaded semi-automatic handgun.



Police Dispatched Armed Person Call Leads to Handgun Arrest. https://t.co/ZiU3IlZaIR pic.twitter.com/EyXPbXHffO — Baltimore Police (@BaltimorePolice) September 18, 2018

Mickey was transported to the Central Booking and Intake Facility where he was criminally charged.

