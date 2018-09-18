TRACKING FLORENCEFlorence Brings Heavy Rains To The Northeast
Filed Under:Baltimore Shooting, South Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a report of a shooting in South Baltimore on Tuesday.

At around 4:57 p.m., police responded to the 3800 block of Hanover Street, where they located an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

