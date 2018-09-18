BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating a shooting in West Baltimore Tuesday afternoon.

Officers were called to the intersection of Gwynn Falls Parkway and Pulaski Street for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 24-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her side.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Investigators believe the victim was inside a vehicle when she was shot. Detectives from the Citywide Shooting Unit are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

