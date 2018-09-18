BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Help find a cure for prostate cancer and sign up for the Zero Prostate Cancer Run/Walk on Sunday, Sept. 23.

WJZ is a proud sponsor of the walk as part of our community connection.

Registration begins at 6:30 a.m. and ends at 8:30 a.m. when the walk/run begins.

Runners can also participate in the Kids Superhero Dash for Dad at 10 a.m.

An after party will be held at the Greene Turtle in Towson.

WJZ’s Vic Carter will be emceeing the event.

For more, go to www.Zerobaltimore.org.