TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Tom Flacco’s performance last Saturday at Villanova continues to get recognition, with the redshirt junior being named Honorable Mention College Football Performacne Award (CFPA) FC Player of the Week, according to a press release from Towson Athletics.

This is the first honor for Flacco in his collegiate career and the first for the Towson University football team this season.

Flacco is one of five FCS players to earn national recognition this week.

Flacco, also chosen as the CAA Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday, was at the helm of Towson’s first victory over a top-10 opponent since 2013, when the Tigers defeated conference foe Villanova 45-35 on Saturday outside Philadelphia.

The Towson quarterback had 386 total yards of offense, including 320 in the air and 66 on the ground. He was 27-for-37 on passing for three touchdowns and one interception.

Flacco is the CAA leader in passing with 303.3 yards per game.

After the bye week, Towson will take on the Citadel on September 29 at 4 p.m. at Johnny Unitas Stadium.

