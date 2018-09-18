BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Y in Central Maryland will host a National Voter Registration Day 2018 event at several Y locations on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018.

The locations include Pasadena, Dancel Y in Ellicott City, Catonsville, Weinberg Y in Waverly, Druid Hill, Orokawa Y in Towson, Parkville and the Hill Y in Westminster.

The drives will last from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Y says their goal is “to increase participation in the 2018 state and municipal elections across the country by encouraging Americans to register to vote and make their voices heard at the ballot box.”

“Thousands of people walk through Y doors every day,” said Y President & CEO John Hoey. “The Y recognizes the importance of voting and the role it plays in allowing people to have a voice. As a nonpartisan mission-driven organization, this is just one of the many ways we connect with our community each day and we are happy to provide a convenient way for our members and the public to register in person.”

