BALTIMORE (WJZ) — I’m telling you that thunder last night had bass in it. It is about 1 A.M., I am lying in bed, unable to sleep because the dog, (who sleeps on the bed), was shaking so much due to that thunder that I thought my wife had shoved a quarter in the “magic fingers machine” and we were getting a vacation massage. Overnight those storms trained, went nose to tail, all the way up just East of I-95. At the Science Center there were 3″ of rain recorded overnight. Big storms, and now for the most part they are done.

Currently in Pittsburgh the wind has shifted out of the NW, and it is only a matter of time before that drier air sweeps Florence clean out of the Mid-Atlantic. Event over.

And for the next three day’s a run of weather that will be great relief. But let’s frame how much relief those days will be. Generally speaking, with the rain overnight on top of July’s record rain fall totals, we are over 20 inches above normal for the year. Yeah a three day break is more than welcomed. And before we leave for the day let me answer the question that is on some minds after hearing that number…it would have been 240 inches, plus, of snow.

YIKES.

MB!

