BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a homicide committed early Wednesday morning.

Officials say they responded to the 5000 block of Cordelia at approximately 1:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting.

Once they arrived they found an unresponsive 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the head.

He was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

  1. rightismight (@hardworkingtim) says:
    September 19, 2018 at 9:06 am

    Never ending with the murders and violent crimes that CONTINUE to be apart of everyday life for Baltimore City, we will remember this come re-election time! Worst mayor this city has EVER had!

