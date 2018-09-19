Bite Into National Cheeseburger Day At One Of Baltimore's Top Burger JointsCheeseburgers are among America's most popular culinary offerings.

Baltimore Named 63rd Most Fun City in AmericaWhat makes a city "fun"? Some people like going to amusement parks, bar crawls, or playing sports. While others prefer fine-dining, playing games, or going to the movies.

New Mexican Spot La Calle Debuts In Downtown BaltimoreA new Mexican restaurant has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located downtown at 10 South St., the fresh arrival is called La Calle.

Street Eats: The Top 5 Food Trucks And Carts In BaltimoreWondering where to find the best food trucks and carts near you?

Vietnamese Spot Man Vs. Pho Opens Its Doors In Patterson ParkIf you've got Vietnamese on the mind, a recent opening is need-to-know. The fresh addition, called Man Vs. Pho, is located at 3133 Eastern Ave. near Patterson Park.

Most Scenic Restaurant In Maryland Is In AnnapolisOpenTable released its "100 Most Scenic Restaurants in America​​"​​ list for 2018. Did your favorite spot in Maryland make the list?