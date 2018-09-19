Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police are investigating a homicide committed early Wednesday morning.
Officials say they responded to the 5000 block of Cordelia at approximately 1:20 a.m. for a report of a shooting.
Once they arrived they found an unresponsive 26-year-old man with a gunshot wound in the head.
He was transported to the hospital where he later died.
Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.
Never ending with the murders and violent crimes that CONTINUE to be apart of everyday life for Baltimore City, we will remember this come re-election time! Worst mayor this city has EVER had!