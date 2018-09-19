BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police officers in Baltimore responded to three shootings that happened within an hour of each other Wednesday night.

The first shooting was reported just before 7:45 p.m., in the 2700 block of West Coldspring Ln.

Responding officers found a 25-year-old man who had been shot in the hand. He was taken to a local hospital, where he is said to be in stable condition.

The second shooting happened about 30 minutes later, in the 3100 block of Towanda Ave.

Officers called out to the scene located a man who was shot in the neck. He is in stable condition at an area hospital.

The third shooting was reported to police just after 8:30 p.m., when officers were called out to a hospital about a walk-in shooting victim.

A 23-year-old man had been shot in the side, but police did not release where they believe the shooting happened.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call police at (410) 396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

