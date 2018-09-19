BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — For years, Baltimore has struggled with keeping litter off city streets.

Now, in an effort to tackle the trash problem, the city has another tool in its arsenal.

Sixty four solar-powered, trash-compacting, smart trash cans are being installed around Baltimore. The new cans crush inserted trash and when full, send a signal to the city to come and empty it.

Mayor Catherine Pugh is well aware that the cans are only part of the solution.

“But the real first tool is this — our hands,” Pugh said. “Because trash doesn’t get on the ground by itself.”

In Cherry Hill, residents like Tim McLaurin share their thoughts.

“When it gets too full, the city comes and picks it up,” McLaurin said. “That sounds good. Is it going to happen? You mean will the city pick it up or will people use it? They’ll probably use it but will they pick it up?”

The cans cost 1.2 million dollars, but the city isn’t paying a dime: $300,000 came from the Casino Local Development Council, with the other $900,000 coming from the Port of Baltimore, where most of the trash ends up.

