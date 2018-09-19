BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra is defending its handling of a sexual harassment complaint against a prominent musician as another new allegation comes to light.

“We take these allegations seriously, and it’s very important to us that we provide a respectful and supportive environment for all of our colleagues,” BSO CEO Peter Kjome said.

Primary Oboist Katherine Needleman told WJZ that concertmaster Jonathan Carney propositioned her for sex in 2005 then retaliated against her when she denied his advances.

Top Baltimore Symphony Oboist Files Sex Harassment Complaint

“Based on the nature of the allegations, there is no disciplinary action recommended as part of the report. That said, we are carefully reviewing the recommendations,” Kjome said.

In a recently filed federal sexual harassment complaint against the symphony, Needleman alleges the BSO took little action after she reported the incident in 2006.

She reported Carney again in January of this year after she claims he humiliated her in front of the orchestra.

Carney’s lawyer, Neil Ruther, told WJZ two investigations cleared his client and Needleman’s complaint has “no substance.”

Ruther admits Carney asked Needleman for a relationship in 2005. He says he showed up at her hotel room and left after approximately five minutes, but he claims he was never angry over being turned down.

Since the allegations became public, a former Towson University student claims a friend told her Carney made a crude comment about her breasts while teaching a master class there.

She spoke to WJZ over the phone, asking us to conceal her identity.

“I just couldn’t believe someone of that stature could say something so unprofessional,” the woman said.

Through his lawyer, Carney says another man made the comment–not him.

“Wow, I’m really surprised that he said that,” she said.

“We’ve contacted that student to see if she’d like to talk further with us,” Kjome said, noting the former Towson student made contact with the BSO Tuesday.

Both Carney and Needleman continue to work together for the BSO. Kjome says he’s committed to a safe environment for all employees.

Carney’s lawyer says the allegations are being made to “harm his client.” Needleman stands by her complaint, which is currently under investigation by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook