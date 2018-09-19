BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The huge Amazon fulfillment center in Baltimore can be a little overwhelming, but it can also be welcoming.

On Wednesday, it became Camp Amazon for children undergoing cancer treatments at Johns Hopkins Pediatric Oncology Center.

No chemo or radiation here. Just a chance to build their own robotic cars and share time away from the hospital.

“A patient probably never really forgets what they have, but events like this give them a break, just a moment to pause and really engage with what it’s like to be a kid,” said Patrice Brylske, director of Hopkins Child Life Department.

They also got a chance to tour the factory and see some of Amazon’s robots at work.

Amazon is also donating $10,000 to Johns Hopkins.

“Because cancer is the number one non-contagious killer of children across the globe,” said Amazon GM Shan Byrd.

“I thought the tour of the factory was really cool, and seeing how they work with different robotics and everything, and then getting to build a robot is really cool, especially because I get to experience it with my friends,” added 12-year-old Riley Marshall.

