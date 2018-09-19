WESTMINSTER, Md. (WJZ) — Investigators in Carroll County are looking into a string of distraction burglaries that they believe are targeting elderly residents.

Two burglaries took place September 12 on Hook Road, in Westminster. One suspect approached the homeowner, drawing them away from the front door. A second suspect would then sneak in and steal property.

The other burglary involved one of the suspects approaching a resident to apologize for blocking their driveway the previous day. The suspect would keep the resident busy for about fifteen minutes while his accomplice went into the home and stole money.

In a similar incident, one of the suspects would also impersonate a department of public works employee, gaining access to a homeowners’ backyard. The suspect distracted the owner, while the second suspect entered the home and stole personal property.

Suspect no. 1 is described as a clean-shaven, tall, white male, with brown hair and a dark sun-tan.

Suspect no. 2 is described as a heavyset white male.

The two are driving what is described as small, black, SUV.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office reminds everyone to use caution whenever anyone unexpectedly enters your property, and do not allow them access to the home. Always request ID from unknown vendors and record the information if possible.

Any information about these incidents, or similar experiences can be reported to Detective Jason Ehrhart at 410-386-2499 or jehrhart@carrollcountymd.gov, the Carroll County Sherriff’s Office at 410-386-5900, or the Anonymous TIPS Hotline at 1-866-399-TIPP.

