BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The National Academy Foundation Public School is celebrating the start of their first quarter back with the launch of their onsite barber and beauty shop.

Opening on Thursday, September 20, the 6-12 grade school will have the shop available two days per week, providing no-charge grooming services to students who lack access to regular hair care.

The shop will also be home to a barber apprenticeship program for graduating seniors.

