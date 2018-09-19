BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The newest poll numbers in the race for Maryland governor say the race belongs to Larry Hogan.

The Goucher poll has the incumbent Republican beating Democrat Ben Jealous 54 percent to 32 percent.

Poll director Mileah Kromer told WJZ the reason the gap is so big is that Hogan has been able to garner support among Democrats.

According to the poll, 38 percent of Democrats say they’ll vote for his re-election. He has the support of more than half the independents and virtually all Republicans.

Jealous, by comparison, has the support of 48 percent of Democrats, 17 percent of independents, 1 percent of republicans.

The immediate challenge for Jealous is to get himself better known.

“Larry Hogan has been on the air since June with television advertisements,” said kromer. “Matter of fact, between the Hogan campaign and the RGA, who ran the ad calling Ben Jealous a socialist, this is a bombardment.”

The first Jealous ad didn’t hit the air until Sunday, a week after the poll was taken.

Goucher polled voters on Medicare for all, the $15 minimum wage, and legalization of marijuana – all of which Jealous stands for – and found a significant majority support these policies.

“At the same time, you have a Republican governor with very strong approval ratings, you have a lot of support for these progressive policy initiatives among the Maryland electorate. That are supported and promoted by the Jealous campaign,” said kromer.

90 percent of those polled say they are absolutely certain to vote.

