CHURCH HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are looking for a local Queen Anne’s County resident.

David Michael Zimmerman, 41-years-old, was last seen in the Church Hill area on September 2, 2018.

Zimmerman is 6-foot-2, 170lbs, has hazel eyes, and a bald head. He also has a physical condition that affects his walking motions.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact the Maryland State Police Centreville Barracks at 410-758-1101 or call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook