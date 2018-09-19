CHURCH HILL, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are looking for a local Queen Anne’s County resident.

David Michael Zimmerman, 41-years-old, was last seen in the Church Hill area on September 2, 2018.

42044977 2024238430930092 1248409876116275200 n Maryland Police Looking For Missing 41 Year Old

David Michael Zimmerman, 41, was last seen on Sunday, September 2, 2018 in the Church Hill area of Queen Anne’s County

Zimmerman is 6-foot-2, 170lbs, has hazel eyes, and a bald head. He also has a physical condition that affects his walking motions.

If you see him or know of his whereabouts, contact the Maryland State Police Centreville Barracks at 410-758-1101 or call 911.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s