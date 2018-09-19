CAMP SPRINGS, Md. (WJZ) — Authorities are investigating after a bomb threat was reported at Joint Base Andrews Wednesday just hours before President Donald Trump was expected to fly to North Carolina from the base.

At 7:34 a.m,, the 11th Wing’s security forces were notified of a bomb threat by a pedestrian at the gate off Allentown Road on Joint Base Andrews.

A bomb squad was called to the scene and with the help of Prince George’s County Police, it was deemed there was no threat to anyone or the base.

The all clear was called around 9:27 a.m.

Aerial images showed an SUV at the gate entrance being searched by a robot.

WTOP reports a base spokesman told them the suspect was a woman.

President Donald Trump took off from Air Force One from JBA just before 10 a.m.

Trump is headed to North Carolina to survey damage.

The base is located in Prince George’s County.

There is no other information at this time.

