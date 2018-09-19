Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in South Baltimore early Wednesday morning.
Officials say crews were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Doris Ave. There was a small fire in the back. Crews put out the flames and then found a body outside the rear of the home.
The identity of the victim is not currently known.
“In addition to locating the body outside of the home, firefighters also discovered three dogs,” said Baltimore City Fire Department PIO Blair Adams. “Two of them which were deceased and one of them which appears to be malnourished but still alive.”
This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.
