BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Fire Department responded to a fatal fire in South Baltimore early Wednesday morning.

Officials say crews were called to the scene around 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Doris Ave. There was a small fire in the back. Crews put out the flames and then found a body outside the rear of the home.

The identity of the victim is not currently known.

Shortly after 2:30am BCFD responded to the 4100blk of Doris Ave. for a fire in a 2-story dwelling. Once the fire was extinguished FFs located a body in the rear of the home. An identity has yet to be determined at this time. The cause is U/I @MayorPugh50 @ChiefNilesRFord pic.twitter.com/TdfpBKdNUF — Baltimore Fire (@BaltimoreFire) September 19, 2018

“In addition to locating the body outside of the home, firefighters also discovered three dogs,” said Baltimore City Fire Department PIO Blair Adams. “Two of them which were deceased and one of them which appears to be malnourished but still alive.”

3 dogs found inside fatal fire in #Brooklyn, only this one survived. #BCFD feeding it treats, seems well trained, but malnourished. pic.twitter.com/VGOs0FyGF4 — Mike Schuh WJZ (@MikeWJZ) September 19, 2018

This is a developing story. Stay with WJZ for updates.

