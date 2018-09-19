BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Did you know, the oldest and largest nationwide organization of blind people in the country has it’s headquarters in Baltimore?

The Orioles know and they decided to honor the 40th anniversary of the National Federation of the Blind in an entirely unique way.

The team held National Federation of the Blind night at the ballpark earlier this week.

And what a night it was! Federation president Mark Ricobono threw out the first pitch. Carlos Alberto Ibay sang the national anthem.

Hundreds of visually impaired children and adults, and their families were at the game.

World War II veteran and 95-year-old former Marine Meryl Kapliss had a special photo op moment.

The players saluted their guests by wearing jerseys featuring braille.

This whole celebration originated with the Orioles, the special braille jerseys are being auctioned off to benefit the National Federation of the Blind.

CLICK HERE if you would like to buy one of the jerseys.

