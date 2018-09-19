FERNDALE, Md. (WJZ) — A Baltimore man was charged with cocaine possession and intent to distribute after 429 grams of cocaine and $6,623 were found in his car during a traffic stop along Interstate I-97.

According to Anne Arundel County Police, 35-year-old David Anthony Stewart of the 1600 block of Kingsway Road was stopped around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday when detectives conducting surveillance saw his GMC truck meet another person and make a transaction.

Detectives followed the truck and stopped the driver along I-97 north just prior to I-695.

A K9 search of the truck lead to police finding almost a half a kilogram of cocaine, both powered and crack, in the truck plus a large amount of cash.

Stewart was placed under arrest and charged with possession of cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

