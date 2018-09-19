BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Ravens were fined $200,000 by the NFL for violating of the Coach-to-Player Communications Policy during the preseason.

The Ravens were found to have multiple players wearing helmets with coach-to-player communications while on the field at the same time.

The Baltimore Ravens released the following statement on the NFL’s fine:

The Ravens’ equipment staff misunderstood that this league rule applied in the preseason. Ravens coaches were unaware that multiple players had communication devices in their helmets while on the field at the same time.

Team statement regarding NFL fine. pic.twitter.com/t1yRKfqJlh — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) September 19, 2018

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook