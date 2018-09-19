BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Tyrone Harvin, the 14-year-old accused in the rape and murder of 83-year-old Dorothy Mae Neal, appeared in court Wednesday afternoon.

Nearly 70 years separate Harvin and Neal, but authorities say that didn’t stop the 7th grader from beating the elderly woman, raping her, and leaving her to die.

Harvin was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and other related charges. He is being charged as an adult.

Just weeks ago, neighbors at the Rosemont Garden Apartments in west Baltimore called police after no sign of the 83-year-old for days.

Officers found Neal unresponsive in her apartment, beaten and sexually assaulted.

She died at the hospital hours later.

14-Year-Old Accused Of Elderly Woman’s Rape, Murder Denied Bail

“She was a caring and compassionate woman. She was a missionary at our church,” one of Neal’s friends said at her funeral.

The 14-year-old Harvin was arrested the next week, and on Wednesday, the state announced he was indicted in district court.

Charging documents paint a grim picture of what was found in Neal’s apartment – a broken and bloodied lamp, dried blood the on door, and used condoms.

“I can tell you right now, this is the youngest person we’ve charged with murder in Baltimore City this year, and most likely in recent years too” said T.J. Smith, spokesman for the Baltimore Police Department.

Harvin first told police he didn’t know Neal, but later said he helped her take out trash.

Charging documents state the teen never admitted to the crime, but that his fingerprints were found on condom wrappers at the scene.

Harvin was charged as an adult last year for armed robbery, but those charges were later dropped.

He’s being charged as an adult in this case. In Maryland, murder and rape crimes mean children are automatically charged as adults. Harvin could face life in prison.

His next court date is scheduled for October 19 in circuit court.

