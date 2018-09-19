BALTIMORE (WJZ) —Tyrone Harvin, the 14-year-old accused in the rape and murder of 83-year-old Dorothy Mae Neal, is expected to be in court Wednesday afternoon.

Harvin was charged earlier this month with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, and other related charges. He is being charged as an adult.

14-Year-Old Accused Of Elderly Woman’s Rape, Murder Denied Bail

Neal was found beaten and sexually assaulted inside her West Baltimore home after Harvin allegedly did some chores for her.

Investigators said neighbors at the Rosemont Garden Apartments were concerned after not seeing Neal for days. When police arrived, they found Neal inside her apartment, unresponsive and the victim of an apparent result.

She later died from her injuries at the hospital hours later.

