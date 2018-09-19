BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A much nicer, warmer, but drier day all across the region Wednesday, and more on the way!

Normal high is now only 76, but we were in the mid 80s.

Thursday, we will be in the upper 70s, but another warm but dry end to the week is on tap.

Much cooler air is coming this weekend, and a front may cause some scattered showers both on Sunday and Monday.

The Ravens game may see a few showers, and it may also not get out of the upper 60s then! Sound familiar?

Have a nice Thursday! Bob Turk

