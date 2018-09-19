WJZ is happy to be a community partner for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer walk on Sunday, Oct. 14.

Nicole Baker will emcee the event which starts at the Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Y at Stadium Place, 900 E. 33rd Street.

Registration will open at 7:30 a.m. and the walk begins at 9 a.m.

Also a part of the campaign this year is the Real Men Wear Pink of Baltimore Reveal Event, when a dozen Baltimore area men will unite to fight breast cancer with the American Cancer Society.

These men will wear pink throughout the month to bring awareness and participate in the walk as well.

The top fundraiser will get a custom suit worth $1,000.

The event is Thursday, Sept. 20 at 6:30 p.m. at 1 N. Haven Street.

For more information on the walk or to register, go here: www.makingstrideeswalk.org/baltimoremd.

For more on Real Men Wear pink, click here.