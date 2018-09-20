BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Officers are investigating a homicide and two walk-in shooting victims.

Officers were advised of a walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital Thursday at around 7:56 p.m.

Once at the location, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm.

At around 8:30 p.m., while in the 4100 block of Calloway Avenue, investigators located a man inside a vehicle with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Medics arrived at that location and pronounced the victim dead.

At 9:19 p.m., patrol officers were advised of another walk-in shooting victim at an area hospital.

Officers found a 36-year-old man there with a gunshot wound to the pelvic area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

