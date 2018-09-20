BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police responded to a report of a shooting in Northwest Baltimore on Thursday.

Officers responded at around 7:28 p.m. to the 3700 block of Crestfield Court for a report of a shooting, where they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds to the buttocks and hand.

Both victims were taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Citywide Shooting detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2221 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7lockup.

