ABERDEEN, Md. (WJZ) — Many across Maryland are sending their thoughts and prayers to the victims of a shooting at a Rite Aid distribution Center in Aberdeen.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is closely monitoring the situation, and sent prayers to those impacted by the shooting.

“The First Lady and I are grieving for the loss of life in today’s shooting in Harford County, and praying that those who were injured fully recover. I remain in close contact with Harford County officials and state and local law enforcement as they continue to investigate.”

What We Know:

Three people were killed, multiple others injured in a workplace shooting in Harford County.

The shooting happened at the Rite Aid Distribution Center near Aberdeen.

The call came in to police at 9:06 a.m.

The lone shooter is in custody and is in critical condition at a local hospital.

Five people are receiving treatment at hospitals in Baltimore and Delaware.

A family reunification center is set up at the Level Volunteer Fire House, 3633 Level Village Rd. in Havre de Grace.

The Harford County Information Hotline in the EOC (410-838-5800) has been activated for family & loved ones.

U.S. Representative C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger issued the following statement about the shooting:

“I am proud to represent Aberdeen in Congress – it is a close-knit community of patriotic families. Once again, a mass shooting hits too close to home. I want to acknowledge the professionalism of the Harford County Sheriff’s office: they were on the scene within five minutes and resolved the situation without firing a shot. They were supported by other federal, state and local law enforcement in the type of coordination we hope we never have to see. I also want to thank the emergency medical workers for their response. We don’t know all of the facts and must now let investigators do their jobs. But one thing I know for sure: people who go to work every day should be guaranteed the right to return home to their families. These shootings should never become routine. I want to express not just my condolences but my commitment to finding a solution to our country’s gun epidemic to today’s victims and their loved ones.”

Congressman Anthony Brown said he is praying for the victims.

“I’m praying for the victims and appreciate the work of Maryland’s first responders and federal authorities who are managing this situation. It remains clear that gun violence is a ceaseless evil that impacts families in Maryland and across the country.”

The Anne Arundel County Police Department

We know all too well what our brothers and sisters to the north are going through… Prayers to the victims, their loved ones, and the first responders who will undoubtedly take the images they are forced to see home with them. Harford County Sheriff’s Office if you need us we are here. Stay strong and stay safe #WeHaveYourSix

Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale said their thoughts and prayers are with those in Aberdeen.

