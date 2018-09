BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police are looking for 10-year-old Anthony Shanks.

Shanks was last seen September 20 in the 300 block of Lawnview Avenue. He was seen wearing a blue polo-style uniform shirt, tan shorts and lime green Nike sneakers.

He is 5 feet and weighs 100 lbs.

If you know the whereabouts of Anthony Shanks please call our Missing Person Detectives at 443-984-7385 or 911.

