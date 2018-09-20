CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Tech student has been found guilty for her role in the death of a 13-year-old girl two years ago.

The Roanoke Times reports the jury returned the verdict Thursday in the trial of Natalie Keepers. The sentencing phase is set for Friday.

Keepers was charged as an accessory in the 2016 fatal stabbing of Nicole Lovell. Keepers and friend David Eisenhauer were both freshmen engineering students at the time of the killing. Lovell was a Blacksburg middle school student.

Eisenhauer is serving a 50-year sentence after pleading no contest earlier this year to first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said Eisenhauer met Lovell online and talked to her for months before meeting her in person. They said he killed her because he feared she would expose their relationship.

