  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMMaury
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWJZ News @ Noon
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Larry Hogan

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan is showcasing a pair of endorsements from two local labor unions.

Hogan announced the endorsements Thursday from the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 2563 and 582 in Anne Arundel County.

Hogan says he’s honored to get their support. He says he looks forward to working with public employees in a second term.

Hogan is running to become the first Republican governor to be re-elected in the heavily blue state since 1954. He has been highlighting support from labor unions and some Democrats as he works to strengthen crossover appeal in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on Facebook

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s