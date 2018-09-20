ROSEDALE, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County police were called to Barstow Road early Thursday, where they found a 30-year-old man yelling for help. The victim suffered from a gunshot wound to the lower body.

The victim told police that we was walking on Hamilton Avenue when someone in a vehicle shot at him.

Emergency services took the victim to a local hospital to be treated for a non-life-threatening wound.

The Baltimore County Police Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the circumstances surrounding this shooting. Anyone with additional information on this incident or the suspect(s) is ask to contact police at 410-307-2020.

