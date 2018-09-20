ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Southwest plans to construct and operate a major aircraft maintenance facility at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, according to a press release from Gov. Hogan’s office.

Gov. Hogan and Maryland transportation leaders Tuesday joined Gary Kelly, Chairman of the Board and CEO of Southwest Airlines, to announce the plans.

This is the airline’s first maintenance facility in the Northeast.

“For four years, our administration has been doing everything we can to showcase Maryland’s incredible assets, which is why we are so fortunate to be home to the number one airport in the Washington-Baltimore region and to one of the best, most convenient, efficient, and thriving airports in the nation,” “We are proud to strongly support BWI and Southwest, and will continue to encourage the growth and success of this important partnership as we work hard to create the very best airport, highway system, Port, transit, and transportation infrastructure network in the nation.” -Gov. Hogan’s statement from Thursday.

The proposed airline maintenance facility would include around 130,000 square-foot maintenance hangar, aircraft parking apron, and office space.

The facility could accommodate three aircraft and the exterior apron space could support up to eight aircraft.

Pending approval from the Federal Aviation Administration, construction could begin in 2019, with a scheduled completion in late 2021.

The total cost of the maintenance facility is $130 million, with $80 million from Southwest to build the maintenance facility and $50 million from MDOT Maryland Aviation Administration to build infrastructure improvements including utility work and site reparation, according to the release.

“We continue to appreciate the great relationship with the state of Maryland and the Maryland Aviation Administration, and we thank them for the support over the past 25 years,” said Southwest Airlines Chairman and CEO Gary Kelly. “This facility will be Southwest’s first Maintenance Hangar in the Northeast and will support our more than 120 Technical Operations Employees with performing existing line maintenance work at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.”

Southwest Airlines started service at BWI Marshall 25 years ago this week.

The airline is the busiest at BWI, serving about 69 percent of the airport’s passenger traffic, according to the release.

