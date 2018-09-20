BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — Kyle Mueller of Thurmont, Maryland, has been sentenced to ten years in prison, and three years of supervised release in connection with the bombing of a police vehicle outside of an officers’ residence on August 3, 2016.

Mueller, charged with malicious use of explosive materials, admitted to constructing a pipe-bomb that not only damaged the vehicle but also caused bomb fragments to be blown through the officer’s front window, hitting the interior wall. No one was harmed in the blast.

An investigation between July and August 2016 revealed a credit/debit card in Mueller’s name was used to purchase black powder, a roll of cannon fuse, pipe, and end caps.

The card also matched a fast food receipt that was found on the street where the explosion occurred, a few days prior to the detonation.

Mueller admitted that he was in the area when the pipe-bomb was detonated.

His home was searched by investigators, who recovered metal shavings, drill bits, nails and other materials similar to those used to construct the device.

